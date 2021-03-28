Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 584,400 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 4.09% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $96,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 570,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

