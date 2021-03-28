Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $452.14 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $452.14 million and approximately $39.94 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

