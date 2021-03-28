Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Orchid has a total market cap of $249.64 million and $41.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

