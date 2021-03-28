Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ORZCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORZCF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

