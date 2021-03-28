ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.81% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $7,579,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,274 shares of company stock worth $7,316,187.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.