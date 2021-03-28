Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $79,133.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,209,706 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.