Origo Market Capitalization Hits $5.42 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Origo has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $1.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

