Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) versus Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head to Head Survey

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 2 7 0 2.78 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 84.45%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.35 -$176.49 million $0.21 53.48 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -72.90% 2.66% 2.00% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

