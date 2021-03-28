Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 14.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 1.22% of Otis Worldwide worth $357,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.04. 1,989,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.