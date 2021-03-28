Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,705. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

