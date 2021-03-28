Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 898,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,183. The company has a market cap of $261.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

