Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Owens & Minor worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

