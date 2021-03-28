OWNDATA (OWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $163.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00070685 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

