Oxen Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $78.96 million and $298,757.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.51 or 0.03029146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00329450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00892087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00392581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.43 or 0.00356084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00240485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,530,190 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.