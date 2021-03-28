Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Chewy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

NYSE CHWY opened at $78.66 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -182.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.