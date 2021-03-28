Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.14 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

