Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Alliant Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

