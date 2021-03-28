Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $252.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.02. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

