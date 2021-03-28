Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,035.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,075.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,784.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.