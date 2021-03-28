Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,834 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $460.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.30 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.