Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,116 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,024.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.