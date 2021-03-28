Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 31,650 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Eversource Energy comprises 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.