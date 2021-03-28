Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,520 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $280.90 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

