Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 5.38% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $172,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $25,543,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

