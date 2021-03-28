Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 11,652 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

WY opened at $35.44 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

