Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 12,310 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

