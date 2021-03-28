Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Entegris by 17.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 952.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

