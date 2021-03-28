Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.97 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47.

