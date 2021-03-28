Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $59,167,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.15 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.49 and a 200 day moving average of $530.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

