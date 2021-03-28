Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

PBLA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 24,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,963. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

