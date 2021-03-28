PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $8,370.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PANTHEON X Profile

XPN is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,335,617 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

