Pantos (PAN) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $4.58 million and $15,760.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

