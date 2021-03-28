PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.20 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $249.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $249.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $279.30 million to $280.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $70.23 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

