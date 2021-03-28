Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $260,584.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,062,823 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

