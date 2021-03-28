ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.47 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $149,228.50 and approximately $3,243.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.47 or 0.00330296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

