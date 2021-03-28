Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 119,700 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. SailPoint Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.13% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 945,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,029.97 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.