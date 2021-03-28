Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 325,900 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II comprises 1.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,825,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMYD. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DMYD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 431,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,863. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

