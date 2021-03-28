Parian Global Management LP Has $17.21 Million Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Renalytix AI accounts for about 4.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 2.99% of Renalytix AI worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.08. 46,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,083. Renalytix AI plc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.29 million and a P/E ratio of -169.25.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix AI Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.