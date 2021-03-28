Parian Global Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 344.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the quarter. Personalis accounts for 1.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.51% of Personalis worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 768,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,028. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

