Parian Global Management LP Invests $13.55 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000. LPL Financial makes up approximately 3.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.16% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.71. 485,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,352. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

