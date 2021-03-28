Parian Global Management LP Invests $8.38 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 444,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. Livent accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.30% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Livent by 8,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

