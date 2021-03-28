Parian Global Management LP Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. NeoGames comprises about 2.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

NGMS traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 196,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

