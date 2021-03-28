Parian Global Management LP Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. NeoGames comprises about 2.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.
NGMS traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 196,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.64.
NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
