Parian Global Management LP Makes New $16.72 Million Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 440,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,000. Groupon makes up approximately 4.2% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 1.53% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 299.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. 1,098,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

