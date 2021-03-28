Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. Maravai LifeSciences makes up about 2.2% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,667. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.