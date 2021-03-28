Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,000. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 1,499,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Truist raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

