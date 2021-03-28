Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000. ClearPoint Neuro makes up about 1.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 2.71% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $3,337,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. 350,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,874. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

