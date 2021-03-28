Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

