Parian Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 130,826 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $896.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.