Parian Global Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Parian Global Management LP decreased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,440 shares during the quarter. Axonics Modulation Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.37% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,032. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.