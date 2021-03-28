Parian Global Management LP Sells 24,194 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parian Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up approximately 2.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of PODD traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.80. 387,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,282. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

